The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) will be importing 22 lakh metric tonnes of coal during the current financial year. Of this 7.2 lakh MT of coal will be imported in February 2023, sources in the Tangedco told IANS.

According to the officials of the Tamil Nadu power utility, a tender for the same has been floated and seven bidders participated in this. However, the tender will be finalised within a few more days.

Tamil Nadu depends on Thermal power and wind power in addition to hydroelectric power and the wind season, which commenced in May will conclude by October end. In the state, the wind energy is generated in many areas, including Madurai, Theni, Cumbom, and Nagercoil and according to the Tangedco officials, 2822 MW of wind energy is generated in the state during the wind season that commences in May and ends in October.

With the northeast monsoon to hit the state by October 20, the state power utility is expecting that power consumption would come down. In the past week, the power consumption, according to Tangedco officials, has come down mainly due to heavy rain as well as holidays due to Pooja festivals.

Thermal power generation has been reduced by 50 to 60 per cent due to the low power demand in the state in the past week. Tamil Nadu generates 4320 MW of power through Thermal plants and the state gets a central share of 4455 MW.

Tangedco officials told IANS that with the northeast monsoon there would be good generation from the hydel power plants in the state and this would reduce the workload for Thermal plants in the days to come.

20221007-101405