The Tamil Nadu Prison Department will soon sell products made by inmates online.

Discussions to sell the “Freedom” branded products are underway with online retailers.

Tamil Nadu Prisons and Correctional Services Director, Amareesh Poojari told mediapersons that there was high demand for the products, and if it is available online, the reach will expand leading to a jump in sales.

The inmates make a variety of products, including wallets, nets, napkins, shoes and organic food items.

The initiative was conceived by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa who opened the first prison bazaar at the Chennai Central Jail on December 9, 2013.

The prison bazaars at the jails in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchi, Palaymkottai, Cuddalore and Vellore are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Under the initiative, inmates are being trained with a skill so that he or she may be able to pursue it even when they are out of prison.

According to the Department officials, the profit earned from the prison bazaars at present is apportioned as 20 per cent to inmates, 20 per cent to the state government, 20 per cent to prison staff welfare, and the balance 40 per cent for the Prison Department goods manifacturing fund.

