INDIALIFESTYLE

TN prisons’ product ‘Freedom’ to be sold at Police canteens

NewsWire
0
0

Police canteens in Tamil Nadu will soon have ‘Freedom’ products that are made in the jails of the state by prison inmates.

A recent order of the Tamil Nadu government said, “Presently, prison-made articles are being manufactured to a good standard and sold to the general public and at other sales outlets with marginal profit. Wages are paid to prisoners as well as profit. Further, the sales of good quality police uniform items and other items at a price, less than that of the price in the open market, will not only be beneficial to those uniformed personnel who purchase such products at the Tamil Nadu police canteen but also to the prison inmates who are employed in production of such goods in prison bazar.”

The prison inmates are making police uniforms, confectionaries, bed sheets, readymade garments, cold-pressing oils, and some other products. These prison inmates made items branded as ‘Freedom’ products which were till now available in prison bazaar outlets as well as petrol bunk outlets.

The products are priced much lesser than what is available in the open market and the profit from the sale is shared among the inmates and a percentage for the welfare of prisoners in jails.

Prison Bazars have been established in all prisons since December 8, 2013.

20230621-134404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi BJP leaders to oversee poll management in UP assembly seats

    India Open Shooting: Aakanksha, Karan crowned champions

    PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on June 14

    Sr women’s hockey nationals: Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu win