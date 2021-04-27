Tamil Nadu’s Public Works Department on Tuesday announced that it will provide oxygen pipelines to an additional 12,370 beds Covid beds across the state.

The PWD, in a statement, said that the additional facilities will be created at all medical college hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals across the state.

This includes an addition of 2,895 Oxygen pipelines for hospital beds in Chennai including which is reeling under the Covid surge, including 550 beds for Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in the city.

The press release said that this will not only help to support against the second wave of Covid but also provide quality medicare to the affected.

Oxygen lines for beds in other districts like Chengalpettu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Madurai, and Tiruchirapalli are also being set up on a war footing, the PWD release said.

In March 2020, PWD had established 27,806 beds at 138 government hospitals throughout Tamil Nadu including Intensive Care Units (ICUs) at an estimated cost of Rs 282.51 crore.

–IANS

aal/vd