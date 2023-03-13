The elite ‘Q’ branch of the Tamil Nadu Police has started an investigation into the frequent presence of counterfeit currency in many parts of the state.

The move came after the four people arrested recently in Virudhunagar with high quality fake notes revealed that the counterfeit currency had connections with interstate racket and some of them were from Tamil Nadu.

The state police have submitted files from different district superintendents of police offices to the ‘Q’ branch as a coordinated probe is necessary to find whether an organised network is functioning in the state with inter-state and overseas connect.

Sources in the Virudhunagar district police office told IANS that the arrest of four people and the quality of the counterfeit currency have led to the cops suggest for a state level investigation. The counterfeit currency, according to the top officers, was being brought to the state from other places.

In Coimbatore also, a group of people was intercepted by the police and counterfeit currencies were recovered from their procession. This also, according to sources in the state police, was of high quality.

The recent arrest of a woman agricultural officer in Alappuzha district of Kerala in connection with a counterfeit currency case and subsequent probe has revealed that the notes were of high quality and not locally made.

The agriculture officer, M. Jishamol was however admitted to a mental hospital after medical records showed her having mental ailments.

The ‘Q’ branch police, according to sources, will conduct a detailed investigation into the origin of the currency and is probing whether the notes had any connect with Islamist groups or some Tamil nationalist groups. The quality of the notes, according to sleuths, is the reason behind such an angle to the investigation.

Police sources said that the investigation will probe all angles related to the counterfeit currency racket including gangs involved in the network with middle east and Sri Lankan connections.

