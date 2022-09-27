INDIA

TN racing to finish flood prevention works before monsoon

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department is operating on war footing to complete the flood prevention works as the northeast monsoon is expected to reach the state in the third week of October.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed the officials not to be complacent about the water stagnation in Chennai and other metro cities and prevent such issues.

He had appointed a committee headed by retired IAS officer, V. Thiruppugazh to recommend the flood prevention works after taking into consideration the feedback from the local bodies and residential associations. Flood-related issues in 2021 have led to severe criticism against the state Water Resources Department with almost all the metro cities having water stagnation problems and water gushing into the residences after a sudden spate of rains.

Water Resources Minister, S. Duraimurugan told IANS that “the department is working on war footing across the state and have communicated with all the district engineers to complete the work before the commencement of the northeast monsoon expected in October third week”.

The department officials have held periodical online meetings with all the districts in charge to reach out to all the places where there are possibilities of a flood-like situation.

Water Resources Department officials are also making it certain that the storm drain works are also maintained and ready to use in time.

