The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for glorifying the long civilisational evolution of ‘Bharat’ and reflecting her vision of ‘Viswa Guru’.

The Raj Bhavan, in a twitter post, said: “Heartfelt thanks to our beloved Prime Minister Thiru. Narendra Modi for fulfilling the long-felt national aspirations of having a magnificent modern parliament building that glorifies the long civilisational evolution of Bharath and reflects her vision of ‘VishwaGuru’. #MyParliamentMyPride.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday. He installed the historic Sengol near the Loksabha Speaker’s chair.

