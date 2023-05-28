INDIA

TN Raj Bhavan thanks PM for ‘fulfilling the long-felt national aspirations’

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for glorifying the long civilisational evolution of ‘Bharat’ and reflecting her vision of ‘Viswa Guru’.

The Raj Bhavan, in a twitter post, said: “Heartfelt thanks to our beloved Prime Minister Thiru. Narendra Modi for fulfilling the long-felt national aspirations of having a magnificent modern parliament building that glorifies the long civilisational evolution of Bharath and reflects her vision of ‘VishwaGuru’. #MyParliamentMyPride.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday. He installed the historic Sengol near the Loksabha Speaker’s chair.

20230528-143602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amid resentment, 11 Tripura ministers take oath

    No height restrictions on Ganesh idols this year in Gujarat: CM

    PK used Goa polls to blackmail Cong in future negotiations: Ex-TMC...

    PepsiCo to set up 4 plants in UP