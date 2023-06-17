HEALTHINDIA

TN records 10 fresh Covid cases, 5 came from abroad

NewsWire
0
0

In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu recorded 10 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which five patients tested positive upon their arrival from abroad, authorities said on Saturday.

Of the five, two each came from the UAE and Singapore, while one arrived from France.

The rest five cases were reported from Chengalpattu (three), Kancheepuram (one) and Tiruppur (one).

Chennai did report any new Covid cases in the said period.

According to the state’s Public Health Department, there are currently 31 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

20230617-095206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parents have crucial role in safeguarding children from drug abuse: Experts

    India’s vaccination coverage crosses 180 crore milestone

    Research, innovation necessity for sustained growth of pharma sector: Mandaviya

    Experts warn of unusual monkeypox outbreak in Aus