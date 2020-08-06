TN records 5,684 fresh Covid cases; tally rises to 279,144

Chennai, Aug 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has recorded 5,684 COVID-19 cases, pushing the state’s caseload to 279,144, health officials said on Thursday.

As many as 6,272 people were discharged from various hospitals in the state, taking the total number of recoveries to 221,087.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 53,486, added the officials.

110 more fatalities were recorded in the state on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 4,471.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 13,786.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid infection table with 1,091 persons testing positive for the disease pushing the total tally to 106,096.

The active cases in Chennai stands at 11,720, while the total number of recoveries in the state capital stood at 1,162.

