TN records 5,890 more Covid cases, 117 deaths

Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) A total of 5,890 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, while there were 117 new deaths, the state Health Department said on Friday.

In a statement, the department said that the new cases took the state’s tally to 326,245, while 5,556 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state, taking the number of cured to 267,015.

With the latest deaths taking the toll to 5,514, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 53,716.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 15,872.

State capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,187 persons more testing positive for the virus, taking its tally to 114,260.

