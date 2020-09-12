TN records further decline in Covid-19 cases

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu continued to log a downslide in the number of Covid-19 cases with recoveries outnumbering fresh infections in the state.

In a statement issued here by the state health department on Saturday, the number of Covid-19 patients in the state was 47,110 lesser than that of 48,000, reported two days back.

The number of Covid-19 cured and discharged persons in the state was 6,227 taking the total recoveries to 441,649 persons.

The total number of persons who had tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24-hours stood at 5,495 pushing the tally to 497,066, the department added.

76 new Covid-19 deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities to 8,307.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases factoring new infections, cured persons and the dead stand at 47,110.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 978 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 147,591.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 21,701.

–IANS

vj/sdr/