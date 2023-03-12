HEALTHINDIA

TN records the first Covid death since Nov 2022

Tamil Nadu recorded its first Covid-19 death after November 2022 in Tiruchi on March 11. A 27-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital, passed away due to Covid-related illness.

The man identified as Chinthamani, who is a native of Tiruchi and employed in Bengaluru, was admitted in Tiruchi after he reached from Goa to his native place three days ago.

Deputy Director of Health services, Tamil Nadu, Dr. A. Subramani while speaking to IANS said, “He had reached Tiruchi from Goa three days ago and after falling ill he was admitted to a hospital at Tiruchi.”

Doctor Subramani said that the man did not show any visible comorbidities and we found it suspicious. He said that samples collected from the deceased were sent for genomic sequencing at the State Public health laboratory and the results are awaited.

The family members of the deceased Chinthamani were directed by the state health department to isolate themselves.

It may be recalled that the state health Minister Ma Subramanian the other day called upon the people of the state to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, including using masks, safe distancing and frequent washing of hands.

