The Regional Meteorological Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu.

According to the weather department, rains are expected in the Nilgiris, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai districts of the state.

20230527-114402