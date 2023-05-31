INDIA

TN reiterates opposition to Karnataka’s proposed dam on Cauvery

NewsWire
0
4

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister and senior DMK leader S. Durai Murugan on Wednesday reiterated the opposition of his state to the construction of a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river by Karnataka.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had reportedly said that the state was keen on building a dam across the Cauvery and the state government has allocated an amount of Rs 1,000 crore for the project.

Durai Murugan, in a statement, said that his state would oppose the proposal at all levels as the proposal for a dam at Mekedatu in the uncontrolled intermediate catchment would affect Tamil Nadu and was not welcomed.

He expressed surprise at Shivakumar trying to ruffle the feathers of Tamil Nadu and added that officials would not have given complete information on the proposal to the new minister.

Duraimurugan said that he is expecting to meet the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister soon and that the issue of the Mekedatu dam could be discussed in detail during this meeting.

Present Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, and Shivakumar had conducted a ‘Padyatra’ across Karnataka for constructing a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river when they were in opposition.

20230531-195403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No imp docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings...

    ‘Can’t bulldoze govt authority by judicial orders’, SC on land allotment...

    Why is PM silent after new revelations on Rafale: Congress

    Modi brought alive concept of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’: Yogi Adityanath