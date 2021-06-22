The Tamil Nadu government has refused permission to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd to dig 15 wells, the state Assembly was told on Tuesday.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said ONGC had sought permission to dig wells in Ariyalur (10 places) and Cuddalore (5 places) districts from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), but it rejected all the 15 applications as they did not specify the socio-economic impact of the projects.

He also said the government will not give permission for exploration, drilling or extracting oil, hydrocarbon in the Cauvery delta districts.

Thennarasu said the government will also set up an expert committee to study the impact of oil and hydrocarbon exploration and extraction on ecology and the farmers’ livelihood in non-delta districts.

–IANS

vj/vd