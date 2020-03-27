TN relaxes some restrictions, tightens others

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palanniswami on Friday announced several new measures amid the lockdown, relaxing some restrictions and tightening some stipulations announced earlier.

The new measures are effective from March 29 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the general public.

The revised measures that were announced after Palaniswami chaired a meeting of senior officials to take a stock of the situation in the state are that trucks delivering fruits and vegetables to wholesale markets can operate between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Stores selling groceries, vegetables, fruits and other essential items, and fuel outlets can do business only between 6 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., but pharmacies and hotels selling only packed food are allowed to function full day.

Food delivery companies like Swiggy, Zomato can deliver food only between 7 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., 12 noon to 2.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Earlier the government had banned their operations.

Those wanting to donate medical equipment and others can contact the hospitals concerned.

Not more than 20 persons can participate in a funeral.

According to the statement a total of about 15,000 beds have been set up for admitting Coronaviruspatients in the state.

