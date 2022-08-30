Tamil Nadu has recorded the second highest number of suicides after Maharashtra in the country in 2021, according to a data.

This was stated by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released on Monday. According to NCRB, Tamil Nadu reported 18,295 suicides in 2021 after Maharashtra which reported 22,207 cases.

Tamil Nadu’s suicide cases have shown a 0.5 per cent increase when compared to the figures for 2020. The number of suicides in Tamil Nadu is 11.5 per cent of the national figure.

The state topped the suicides mainly due to family disputes/issues with a figure of 8,073 deaths. The state is followed by Maharashtra with 7,693 deaths.

Sukanya Nambiar who heads SRADDHA, an NGO that provides helpline for those with suicidal thoughts told IANS: “The society is still ostracising people who need support and they are stamped with the tag of mentally disturbed or mentally ill.”

The NCRB data reveals that 3,042 people committed suicide due to illness in Karnataka while 2,469 ended their lives in Andhra Pradesh for the same reasons.

The data shows that people from all walks of life have committed suicide with 25.6 per cent of those who committed suicide being daily wage earners, 14.1 per cent housewives, 12.3 per cent self-employed people, 9.7 per cent salaried people, 8.4 per cent unemployed people, and 8 per cent students.

20220830-175203