The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department is aiming at a 100 per cent placement for students studying in government /government-aided colleges and polytechnics in the state.

In a bid to achieve this, the Higher Education Department would revamp the placement cells of these institutions and a senior professor would be given charge of the placement cell.

According to a senior officer of the Higher Education Department, the placement cell will directly coordinate between final year students and the HR departments of companies so that students are placed by the end of their course.

There are 30 government and government-aided engineering colleges, 50 state government arts and science colleges, and 80 government polytechnics in Tamil Nadu.

The placement officer will directly communicate with the HR department of companies and is being directed to rope in top-level companies so that students get good placements.

However, the marks secured by the students from SSLC classes right to the last semester in college would be considered for placement.

Other than this the placement officers would provide aspirant students with basic etiquette of dress code, how to face an interview, and polish the students for their big day.

The State Higher Education Minister, K. Ponmudi is directly in charge of the placement department and will be periodically reviewing the progress of the department.

The students will also be directed not to speak ill of the colleges where they study as also not to bad mouth their professors during and after the interview which the college would arrange for the students through placement cells.

The Higher Education Department officials told IANS that the placement officers will be communicating with the HR department of companies to ensure that they interview the students while they are in the last semester of their classes.

The placement officers will also update the students to browse through the details of the companies where they are getting an interview and to understand the basics about the company before they attend the interview.

