INDIA

TN revenue secretary to probe Thanjavur electrocution deaths

NewsWire
0
2

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji said on Wednesday that an inquiry commission has been constituted to investigate the Kalimedu incident in which 11 people were electrocuted and 13 grievously injured after the top of a temple chariot touched high tension wires.

The minister, while responding in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, said that the state revenue secretary, Kumar Jayant, will be in the one-man committee constituted by the government to investigate the Kalimedu tragedy.

Earlier, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had moved a resolution in the House expressing condolence over the death of 11 persons at Kalimedu in Thanjavur district after the top of a temple chariot touched high tension wires. The House also observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

The Chief Minister said that to coordinate relief and rescue operations, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been deputed to Kalimedu.

Opposition leader E.K. Palaniswami said that the authorities had not taken any precautionary measures, adding that the tragedy could have been averted had proper measures been taken.

He also said that even after the recent stampede during the Madurai Chithirai festival, in which two people had died, no measures were taken to prevent recurrence of similar incidents.

20220427-230803

