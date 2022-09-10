BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

TN revised power tariff comes to effect today

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has revised the tariff rates with effect from Saturday despite stiff opposition from several sectors.

The commission has also approved a 6 per cent increase in tariff rates every July.

According to the revised tariff, the price is Rs 4.50 per unit (up to 400 units). There will not be any subsidy for domestic consumers.

The 100-unit free supply for all domestic consumers will continue and those who dona¿t want the subsidy can withdraw it after registering an application with Tangedco.

A separate tariff slab, LT Tariff 1D is newly introduced for common supply for lighting, water supply, lift, etc.

Gyms, swimming pools, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, and fire hydrant systems in gyms in residential complexes are brought under a common supply tariff. These were earlier under commercial tariff.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has introduced a peak hour system for LT tariff II-B (1), IIB(2), IIIB and V.

Tangedco will collect 25 per cent energy charges for commercial consumers through the new system.

The duration of peak hours is 6 to 10 in the morning and evening.

It may be noted that there was stiff opposition to the hike in tariff in Tamil Nadu with several organizations including MSME’s and farmer associations have requested the power utility not to hike the charges as the industrial units were slowly coming back to normalcy after the lockdown associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

