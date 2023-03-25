INDIA

TN rice mill owner arrested after 2 workers die in freak accident

Police in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district have arrested the owner of a rice mill and his son after two workers died in a freak accident.

According to the police, the accident took place in the mill in Sakkotai when the workers were filling the rice bags.

The two — Muthukumar (45) from Kundanur Thilagar Thidal and Kundan Kumar (30) from Punia, Bihar — died of suffocation after they were trapped under a massive amount of rice.

The rest of the workers tried their best to save the victims, but could not.

Fire department officials were called who reteieved the bodies.

The bodies have been sent to the Sivaganga government hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

Sakkotai police registered a case against the owner of the rice mill Gurushekar and his son Kannan.

