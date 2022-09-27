INDIA

TN ropes in consultants to advise local bodies on implementation of single-use plastic ban

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu government has roped in international management consultants, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for advising the urban and local bodies to implement the single-use plastic ban properly.

The state government had imposed a ban on single-use plastic in 2019.

The PWC is given a brief to set up a project management consultancy that would advise the urban and local bodies on the ban of single-use plastic.

The international management consultants would be providing analysis on the single-use plastic ban at district levels and will do the third-party monitoring. The PMC will provide proper inputs on whether the state has gone wrong in implementing the ban properly.

Tamil Nadu was one of the first states that brought in all the producers, importers, and brand owners (PIBO) under the Extended Producer’s Responsibility (EPR). A company brought under the ambit of EPR will have to collect the waste, get it recycled, and obtain a certificate from the state pollution control boards.

Tamil Nadu pollution control board officials also told IANS that things are improving in the state and the problematic plastic is being recycled and reused through buyback systems.

Sources in the TNPCB told IANS that with the international level management consultancy being roped in by the state government, there would be improvement in compliance of the single-use plastic ban.

20220927-143605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN skips NEP meet called by Union Education Minister

    Tension erupts after 3 men found dead on bridge in UP

    Punjab’s extortion case: NIA team searches UP village for suspects

    Congress MPs detained near Vijay Chowk