The AIADMK, which is gearing up for the rural local body polls in the nine new districts, has decided to focus on the ‘futile’ poll promises made by the DMK in the run up to the 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

A two-day meeting of the AIADMK office-bearers in the districts where elections will be held has decided that the candidates to be projected for the rural local body polls must have a clean track record.

Elections will have to be held in Kancheepuram, Chengelpettu, Villupuram, Tenkasi, Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Kallakurichi and Tirunelveli districts before September 15, as per a Supreme Court directive.

The AIADMK wants to make a comeback after the crushing defeat it faced in the 2021 Assembly elections, for which it intends to carry out an election campaign by plugging all the loopholes.

Both former AIADMK Chief Ministers, O. Panneerselvam and K. Palaniswami, have addressed the local level party functionaries.

In the meeting held on Wednesday and Thursday, the AIADMK leaders called upon the party cadres to highlight the ‘failed’ poll promises made by the DMK.

The AIADMK had held statewide meetings recently on the ‘failure’ of the DMK to scrap NEET, which was one of the highlights of the party’s poll campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections.

The DMK is yet to fulfil its poll promises of Rs 1,000 to homemakers, waiver of educational and jewellery loans as well as reduction of fuel prices in the state.

The large presence of minority vote banks in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu had led to the failure of the AIADMK to win seats there in the Assembly elections, given the party’s political alliance with the BJP.

It could garner only 12 out of the 45 seats in the northern districts even as it had a political alliance with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) that has a dominant presence in the area.

With the AIADMK continuing its alliance with the BJP in the state, the local party leaders are not enthused on the poll prospects in the minority-dominated districts of Vellore and Ranipet with areas like Jolarpet, Tirupathur, Melvisharam and Ranipet having a large Muslim presence.

The AIADMK’s local-level functionaries have highlighted this factor before the senior leaders of the party.

The AIADMK as a policy will be highlighting the failures of the DMK government in the state since it assumed office on May 7.

The party is also waiting for the state budget to be presented by the Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan, which has all the possibilities of subsidies being shifted to the targeted population.

The party leadership has also communicated to the cadres and local functionaries that the white paper presented by the DMK has to be countered at the ground level and that the failures of the previous DMK governments at the local level should be researched properly and presented before the public in the run-up to the rural local body elections, the date for which is yet to be announced.

AIADMK spokesperson R. Vaithalingam told IANS, “We have conducted a few meetings with the party functionaries of the nine new districts where rural local body polls are to take place. The party will highlight the failures of the DMK government to fulfil the promises that it made in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections, especially the failure on NEET which it knew fully well that it could not do anything about but still promised that it would scrap the exam once it comes to power. We will highlight this duplicity of the party.”

–IANS

aal/arm