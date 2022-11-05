INDIA

TN school education dept to commence NEET coaching from Nov 3rd week

The Tamil Nadu School education department has announced that it would commence coaching classes for Class 11 and Class 12 students for National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) from the third week of November.

Around 420 centres have been identified for conducting coaching classes for students who are appearing for NEET.

Students preparing for other competitive examinations can also make use of this facility. The classes will be held in both English and Tamil and students can opt for either of the languages.

The department has held low-key coaching during the last two years just before the NEET for a couple of weeks but the department is seriously conducting the exam this year with full professional acumen.

A senior official with the school education department told IANS that teachers who are in the industry will be roped in and students will be imparted with high-quality exam-oriented training programmes that would help them crack the competitive exam.

A teacher from each school will act as the coordinator for the programme.

According to the school education department, 50 students would be selected for Class 12 students and the selection would be made based on the marks of the 11th class examination. 20 students would be admitted for Class 11 and selection is based on the marks in the tenth standard.

The school education department in the statement said that classes would be held in person and the marks secured by the students in the tests conducted in the classrooms recorded and registered for assessment on the progress of the students.

20221105-224004

