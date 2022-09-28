With Tamil Nadu planning an ambitious five-year literacy drive for people above the age of 15, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Non-Formal and Adult education is seeking volunteers for imparting writing and reading skills.

The programme slated to be conducted from 2022 to 2027, will be run totally using the support of volunteers.

A total of 5 lakh people are expected to gain writing and reading skills by this programme in the state.

With the help of student volunteers, the non-formal education department will identify those who are not able to read and write.

The volunteers have to be those who have passed tenth classes and will have to work for a minimum of six months.

Volunteers with Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) which is the door step education programme of the government, Nehru Yuvak Kendra Volunteers and students are preferred as volunteers for the adult literacy programme.

MNREGA records will be used to check on the reading and writing abilities of its members. The volunteers will enquire with the students about the reading and writing skills of their parents and their relatives. The Chief Education Officers (CEOs) will be monitoring the progress of the adult literacy programme every month.

The department of formal and adult education officials told IANS that the classes can be held at local aided and unaided schools. A total of 200 hours of teaching should be done in six months period.

