The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (TNSHRC) on Tuesday said that it has taken up a suo moto case against IPS officer Balveer Singh accused of torturing those in custody.

There were allegations that the IPS officer who was working as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ambasamudram, in Thirunelveli district, had tortured those taken into custody for various cases including gang wars and other crimes, and plucked out their teeth with a pair of pliers.

TNSHRC Chairman K. Bhaskaran directed the IG, SHRC to investigate the matter and submit a report within six weeks. He said that he had taken up the complaint suo moto based on media reports.

Advocate Maharajan of political outfit Netaji Subhash Sena told IANS that he had personally met those who were tortured by the police officer while in custody. He alleged that the officer used other cops to restrain the victims and personally plucked out their tooth. There were also allegations that he had crushed the testicle of a youth when the co-accused told the officer that he was newly-married.

The 2020 batch IPS officer, a product of IIT-Bombay, was removed as ASP, Ambasamudram by the state Director General of Police on Monday.

