Tamil Nadu Health Department officials are skeptical at the possibility of Union health ministry granting permission to an application of the state for providing free precautionary vaccine for people in the age group of 18-59.

Director of Public Health, Dr T.S. Selvavinayagam had written to the Union health ministry seeking permission for providing free precautionary vaccines.

An official with the state health department said that they had ample vaccines during those days and had requested the Union government to grant permission for using available vaccines for providing precautionary vaccines in the 18-59 age group.

The state health department had also sought permission from the Union health ministry for free vaccination in the age group of 15-17 who have not received the first dose at government vaccination centres.

It may be noted that till June 20, the state has administered 12,25,301 precautionary doses which were low. This has led to concern following the rise in Covid cases in the state. The state health department wants the Union health department to give free precautionary doses of vaccines, including Covishield and Covaxin.

The state health department officials are sore that when the letter was written to the Union health ministry a few days ago, the state had 69,01,860 doses of Covishield and 25,09,785 doses of Covaxin.

However, after the delay in granting permission, the volume of doses of Covishield is now 55,24,830 and Covaxin 21,29,880 doses.

20220622-135605