Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Tuesday ordered eviction of the AIADMK members, including Leader of Opposition K. Palaniswami, from the house.

The opposition members, including Palaniswami, were trying to stage a protest near the Speaker’s chair after Appavu disallowed him from trying to raise an issue during the Question hour.

The Speaker tried to convince the opposition MLAs to take their seats till the Question hour was over, but they were adamant that Palaniswami be allowed to speak. Even Leader of the House and Water Minister, S. Duraimurugan’s suggestion that Palaniswami could be given a chance to speak after the Question hour was disregarded.

The Speaker said that the AIADMK members knew that such requests would not be allowed during question hour and that they had come fully prepared to create a “riot”.

Even though the Speaker did not allow the microphone, Palaniswami continued to urge the Speaker for a chance but the chair expunged all the remarks made by him.

When members of the AIADMK rushed towards the chair, the Speaker said that the members had come with certain objectives and that it was up to them to stage a walkout if needed. He also said that a resolution against ‘Hindi imposition’ was being considered in the house and asked whether the opposition does not want to be part of it.

The opposition raised slogans and marched towards his podium and the Speaker ordered house marshalls to evict them. Some AIADMK members were defiant and the marshalls had to use force to evict them.

As the Speaker announced that the evicted members would not be allowed to participate in the house proceedings on Wednesday, Duraimurugan then intervened on their behalf, and the Speaker accepted his request and allowed the evicted members to participate.

AIADMK deposed leader, O. Panneerselvam was in the house during the speech and actions of Palaniswami and other AIADMK members but he preferred to sit quietly.

20221018-190403