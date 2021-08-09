A court in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram has served a charge sheet on Special Director General of Police, Rajesh Das, and Superintendent of Police, D. Kannan in a case of sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court served the charge sheet on Kannan for having waylaid and prevented the woman police officer from filing a complaint against the Special DGP.

The Crime Branch CID has registered a case against Das under sections of sexual harassment), punishment for wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation of Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002.

Both the officers, who are under suspension, were presented before Chief Judicial Magistrate S. Gopinathan who had summoned them to appear personally. After serving the charge sheet, the case was adjourned to August 16.

