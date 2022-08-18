INDIA

TN: Spl teams to study power infra in all assembly constituencies

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has constituted special teams to study the power infrastructure in all the assembly constituencies of the state.

The teams comprising engineers and higher officials are expected to submit the report within a week’s time. Tamil Nadu power minister, Senthil Balaji in a statement on Thursday said that the initiative is following the directions of the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The team is expected to visit all the villages and report on the power infrastructure in each area of the state. The report, according to officials in Tangedco is being generated to have a proper knowledge on what was lacking and what was necessary as far as power infrastructure was concerned in Tamil Nadu.

The team of officials is expected to study the number of poles, transformers, substations, and power lines that are in place in the villages and towns of the state. The team is also expected to interact with the people’s representatives in the area including elected representatives of local bodies, MLAs, and MPs on the power infrastructure in their respective areas.

The state power minister said that there is surplus power in the state, and it is mainly due to the proper usage of renewable energy including solar and wind energy. The Minister also said that the state has not wasted a single unit of renewable energy.

