INDIA

TN starts survey to shut 500 liquor shops

NewsWire
0
2

Tamil Nadu government officials said that the state excise department commenced a survey on Tuesday to shut down 500 liqour shops of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister, V. Senthil Balaji, had in the legislative assembly said a few days ago during a debate that steps have been taken to shut down 500 liquor shops in the state.

It has been reported that TASMAC shops near places of worship, schools, colleges and those that generate low income would be identified by conducting surveys and then steps would be taken to shut them down.

There are 5329 retail outlets in Tamil Nadu owned by the state government body TASMAC, and out of these 500 will be shut down.

Senthil Balaji had also said that since the DMK government assumed office, 96 TASMAC outlets have been shut down. According to the minister, these outlets were shut down as they were functioning by flouting rules including near the places of worship, schools and other educational institutions.

It is to be noted that the TASMAC liquor sale for the year 2022-23 has touched Rs 44,098.56 crore while the sale figures was Rs 36,050.65 crore during the previous financial year, a whopping increase of 27 percent.

20230425-185005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Central agencies searched properties linked to Mangaluru cooker blast accused: K’taka...

    Seven Christian Medical College students suspended in ragging case

    CPI(M) and its relevance in West Bengal’s electoral politics

    Now live stream with other apps on Telegram