TN State transport corporation to run more buses to cater to Diwali rush

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 16,888 buses in the state to cater to the festive rush during Diwali.

Around 4,218 buses will be put into service from Chennai to other parts of the state.

The State transport corporation in a statement on Tuesday said that 6,370 buses will ply from Chennai city to outside the city. The rest of the buses will be put into service as and when the need arises based on the rush.

State Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar in a meeting of senior transport officials on Monday has directed

them to press into service maximum buses expecting huge rush in the state.

According to the corporation, buses will be operated from six bus stations in Chennai between October 21 and October 23.

It has also made arrangements for advance bookings of these buses.

The corporation and police will also be on alert against minibus operators who charge heavily taking into consideration the rush during Diwali.

20221011-105004

