The indefinite strike by the Tamil Nadu stone quarry, crusher and lorry owners association strike demanding relaxation of rules in mining minor minerals, has brought the construction industry of the state to a grinding halt.

AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has called upon the DMK government to take immediate action to solve the issue.

State president of Tamil Nadu Stone Quarry, Crusher and Lorry owner’s association, K. Chinnaswamy told media persons that a few people acting as social activists were blackmailing the quarry owners and threatening the functioning of the quarries.

Seeking relaxation in certain rules in minor minerals, the association leader said that till 2016, there were no restrictions.

He, however, said that at present the bench system is mandatory and this has created hindrance while renewing licenses even for stone quarries that were decades old.

Besides, the association also wants the government not to apply the same rule for minerals that are used for purposes like road laying and construction.

With the quarry owners on strike, the construction industry is affected heavily and several projects are stalled.

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, EPS, in a statement said that the government should consider giving environment and quarry license for 30 years.

He also said that the members of the quarry owners association had expressed willingness to pay the tax.

EPS said that this would help the stone quarries which are a major source of raw materials to function without much hindrance and the government would also be benefitted due to an increase in revenue as advance tax would be paid for thirty years.

