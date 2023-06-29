INDIA

TN stone quarry strike cripples construction industry, AIADMK seeks immediate solution

NewsWire
0
0

The indefinite strike by the Tamil Nadu stone quarry, crusher and lorry owners association strike demanding relaxation of rules in mining minor minerals, has brought the construction industry of the state to a grinding halt.

AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has called upon the DMK government to take immediate action to solve the issue.

State president of Tamil Nadu Stone Quarry, Crusher and Lorry owner’s association, K. Chinnaswamy told media persons that a few people acting as social activists were blackmailing the quarry owners and threatening the functioning of the quarries.

Seeking relaxation in certain rules in minor minerals, the association leader said that till 2016, there were no restrictions.

He, however, said that at present the bench system is mandatory and this has created hindrance while renewing licenses even for stone quarries that were decades old.

Besides, the association also wants the government not to apply the same rule for minerals that are used for purposes like road laying and construction.

With the quarry owners on strike, the construction industry is affected heavily and several projects are stalled.

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, EPS, in a statement said that the government should consider giving environment and quarry license for 30 years.

He also said that the members of the quarry owners association had expressed willingness to pay the tax.

EPS said that this would help the stone quarries which are a major source of raw materials to function without much hindrance and the government would also be benefitted due to an increase in revenue as advance tax would be paid for thirty years.

2023062931084

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mamata meets Kejriwal in Delhi

    Global Anxieties: Rupee to be under tapering fears (IANS Currency Outlook)

    Gujarat polls: Over 60% turnout recorded in Phase 1

    Top 5 meditation techniques to help alleviate hypertension