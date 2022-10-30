A postgraduate student from Tamil Nadu’s Ramavarman Chira, bordering Kerala, has admitted that she had poisoned her lover by mixing a toxic chemical in an ayurvedic medication, Kerala Police said on Sunday.

Sharon Raj, 22, was given the copper sulphate-laced drink on October 14 and after consuming the drink, vomited and fell down unconscious. He was admitted to Parasala hospital and later to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College where he breathed his last on October 25.

His family alleged that he was poisoned to death by Greeshma, which was denied by her and her family. Raj’s family also alleged that the Parasala police, which did the preliminary investigation, was not doing the probe professionally and that they would move the court if a proper investigation was not conducted.

Thiruvananthapuram’s Superintendent of Police, Rural, Divya Gopinath, told media persons that she had transferred the case to the Crime Branch, which summoned the girl and her parents on Sunday and after eight hours of interrogation, Greeshma, 22, admitted that she had mixed copper sulphate in the ayurvedic medication to do away with Raj.

Police said that Greeshma got engaged to another person and wanted to do away with Raj. They have found that certain of her WhatsApp chats say that she had astrological issues and that her first husband would die and that she could live a peaceful life in her second marriage.

According to Raj’s relatives, he wanted to prove that this astrological prediction was wrong and that he had married Greeshma at the Vettukadu church and had put ‘sindoor’ on her hair parting. However, some of the relatives told IANS that this was also a ploy by Greeshma to do away with him as then the astrological prediction would become true.

Greeshma is a second-year postgraduate student in English literature.

Addressing media persons, Sharon’s parents demanded that Greeshma should be hanged to death for the grave crime she had committed.

“We were a close-knit family, with our two sons. The elder one Simon is an ayurveda doctor and Sharon was doing medical radiography training. Unfortunately, this happened to our family and after her engagement with another person, we prohibited him from meeting the girl, but she called him and wanted some of the photographs back. We didn’t know that she had invited him to her home to kill him. Her parents were hand in glove in this crime and all the culprits must be brought to book. I thank the police for having cracked the case in a day of interrogation,” one of the parents said.

20221030-194203