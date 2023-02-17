INDIA

TN: Subjected to caste slurs, 2 school students attempt suicide, teacher booked

A female school teacher was booked after two girl students attempted suicide on being subjected to caste slurs repeatedly in a government-aided school in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.

The Chinnalapatti police have booked the teacher under Sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to sources, the two ninth grade girl students in Chinnalapatti had attempted to end their lives on Wednesday by consuming toilet cleaner.

They were rushed to Dindigul government medical college where their condition is stated to be stable.

Furious over the incident, the relatives of the girls staged a protest in front of the Chinnalapatti police station. Dindigul superintendent of Police V. Bhaskaran reached the spot and held talks with the protestors.

However, the relatives of the two girls claimed that the girls had taken the extreme step after they were insulted by a teacher in the school. They said that the girls had complained to them that the teacher, Premalatha, was regularly using caste slurs against them.

Superintendent of Police, Dindigul, V. Bhaskaran assured the protestors that stringent action would be taken against the teacher.

Sources in the police told IANS that the woman is absconding but would be arrested soon.

20230217-162804

