Tamil Nadu minister for Labour welfare and Skill development C.V. Ganesan said on Monday that the government was ensuring the safety of migrant workers in the state.

He was speaking to reporters at Tiruchi.

The minister said that members of Bihar Assembly committee had visited Tiruppur and inspected the situation of the migrant labourers there. They had also held meeting with the district administration and expressed confidence that the migrants were safe in the district.

He said that the state government has given directions to the district administrations of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Nilgiris to ensure the safety of the migrant workers.

It is to be noted that there are a large number of migrant workers from North India in these districts.

The Tamil Nadu government has formed a special team comprising the district collectors, police superintendents and labour officers at the district level to closely engage with the migrant workers. This is following the directive from the Chief Minister.

There are around 6 lakh migrant workers from North India in the state of Tamil Nadu and the government has been taking steps to ensure their safety.

It may be recalled that following certain social media posts, the migrant workers from North Indian states have been leaving the state. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had communicated to his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin to ensure the safety of the migrant workers from Bihar.

20230306-130804