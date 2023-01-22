INDIA

TN teacher suspended for sexually harassing girl students

The Tamil Nadu education department has suspended a government school teacher for sexually harassing girl students.

The teacher, Manjunath (43) was serving at the Government high school, Pikanapalli in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur district.

According to the officials of the Hosur district education department, some girls lodged a complaint with the district education officer, Govindan who conducted an inquiry and found that the teacher was guilty.

The inquiry report from the district education officer was forwarded to the Chief Educational Officer of Tamil Nadu, K.P. Maheswari. The Chief Educational Officer while speaking to the mediapersons said that the suspension was implemented after the received report from the district education officer stated that the teacher was guilty of abusing the girl students.

It is to be noted that parents of some girls have lodged a police complaint and that the suspended teacher was likely to be arrested and charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Abuses (Pocso) Act.

Dr. R. Mukundadas, a retired professor of education from Chennai while speaking to IANS said, “The teacher must be dismissed from service. He has brought disgrace to the whole teaching profession and that stringent action must be taken against such people who exploit innocent children sexually.”

