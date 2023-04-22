A teachers’ association of Tamil Nadu has come out against the Education Department conducting an online meeting for teachers on Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday.
Second Grade Seniority Teachers Association (SSTA) J. Robert in a statement said that state school education department conducting training classes for teachers on a public holdiay is highly condemnable.
He said that teachers, who were trained for the School education department’s ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ scheme, were called for online training on a holiday.
SSTA general secretary in the statement said, “Teachers were compelled to attend an online training programme on Eid-ul-Fitr, which is highly condemnable.”
The statement also said that in future, if teachers were forced to work on festivals and on national holidays, the organisation would conduct protest marches.
