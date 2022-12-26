INDIA

TN temple sealed after Dalits entry prevented

NewsWire
0
0

Revenue officials sealed the Sakthi Mariamman Temple at Virudasampatti in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district after caste Hindus prevented the entry of Dalits into the temple.

Police said that the temple, under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department, was recently renovated and consecration was conducted by the caste Hindus. However after this, Dalits were not allowed entry to the temple and a meeting was held by the revenue officials on October 31.

After the meeting, Dalits were allowed into the temple. However, Dalits were again not allowed to enter the temple on Sunday evening when upper caste women prevented their entry.

Tension prevailed in the temple premises as both groups assembled and police and revenue officials arrived but the caste Hindus were adamant that the Dalits would not be allowed entry to the temple. This created a tense situation and revenue officials shut down the temple by night.

Heavy police contingents are being deployed to prevent any untoward incidents in the area.

20221226-184202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hijab row: Prohibitory orders around B’luru schools, colleges

    Miscreants scribble death threat on K’taka RSS leader’s car

    No CT Scan, MRI in govt hospitals in 18 Guj districts:...

    Bengal Guv sends back CM’s recommendation to convene assembly