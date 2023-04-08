INDIALIFESTYLE

TN: Third phase of excavation at Gangaikonda Cholapuram to continue till Sept

The third phase of excavation at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district, which was started by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA), is expected to go on till September.

Gangaikonda Cholapuram was the second capital of Chola dynasty king, Rajendra Chola.

TNSDA had conducted excavation work from 2020 to 2022 and found several materials including brick structures, Chinese potteries, copper and gold bracelets, ivory carvings and coins.

The first phase of excavations was carried out from March to September 2021, during which total 17 pits were excavated and 1,003 items were recovered.

The second phase of excavations was carried out from February to September 2022 when a total of 1,010 items were recovered.

The third phase of excavation was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday (April 6) and will continue till September.

A senior officer of the Tamil Nadu Archeology Department, while speaking to IANS, said: “The government has allocated an amount of Rs 30 lakh for the project.”

