TN: Three die in explosion in firecracker godown

Three people died and seven people were injured in an explosion at a firecracker godown in Vaniyambadi, Tirupatthur district of Tamil Nadu.

Police said that the explosion took place in the firecracker godown and investigation is on regarding the cause of the explosion. The police added that seven people were rescued from the burning godown, the situation of those who survived is not clear.

Police said that the identity of the three, who died in the accident, has yet to be ascertained.

20230212-161802

