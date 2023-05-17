INDIA

TN to allocate Rs 25L for prisoners’ literacy programme

The Tamil Nadu state government will be allocating Rs 25 lakhs for the continuing education programme of prisoners in the state.

Sources in the Non-Formal and Adult Education Department, which is expected to conduct the literacy drive among the prisoners, said that a detailed study has been conducted among the prisoners in the state.

According to a study conducted by the State School Education Department, 1,249 prison inmates have been identified as illiterate. It also found that 80 per cent of the prisoners don’t know how to sign their own name.

The state government will be conducting a literacy programme among the prisoners, including women inmates.

The Adult and Non-formal education departments of the School Education Department would rope in volunteers to provide basic education to the prisoners.

Sources in the school education department told IANS that the teaching material and educational kits would be soon available for the training programme of prisoners. The dates and time will be confirmed only after consultation with the prison department. Training centres will also be established inside the prison campus.

The School Education Department of Tamil Nadu will also provide vocational training to the prison inmates and the idea is to make the prisoners equipped with a skill so that they can earn a living with the newly acquired skills.

