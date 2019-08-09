TN to ban caste wrist bands in schools

Chennai, Aug 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu government has decided to take action against any kind of caste discrimination in schools, said Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar.

Reacting to media reports of schools forcing students to wear wristbands of various colours to denote their castes, the state education department issued a circular directing school officials to stop such practices.

However, some outfits took offence to this saying that the circular bans wearing of bands by students thereby interfering with their religious beliefs.

Students and others do tie on their wrists slim thread/bands sold at temples.

Speaking to reporters here Jayakumar said, the government is taking action to prevent caste discrimination and not religious beliefs.

According to the government circular, officer trainees of IAS 2018 batch had lodged a representation to the Government stating that some schools in Tamil Nadu make their students wear colour coded wrist bands.

Even the ’tilak’ on the forehead is also considered as a caste mark.

According to School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, the government’s view on the issue was misinterpreted.

He said the government will not allow discrimination based on caste.

It is also said the students themselves wear the colour bands to proclaim their caste identity with the support of influential caste persons.

–IANS

vj/skp