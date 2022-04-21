INDIA

TN to build Mega Sports City, conduct Beach Olympics: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday said the government will build a Mega Sports City near here with necessary infrastructure for various sports.

He also said a scheme called Olympic Gold Quest will be started at an outlay of Rs 25 crore to guide the state sports persons to win medals at international sporting arena.

Announcing this in the Assembly, Stalin said in order to enable sportspersons from Tamil Nadu to win medals at international events and to have world class infrastructure for them, steps are being taken to build a Mega Sports City near here.

He said Tamil Nadu sportspersons can practice at the Mega Sports City to win medals at the international games.

Stalin also said steps are being taken to set up one Olympic Academy each in the four regions of the state and in every Assembly constituency, a small sports stadium at an outlay of Rs 3 crore will be set up.

The other announcements made by Stalin are:

– A boxing academy in North Madras with facilities for other sports like Volleyball, Badminton, Kabaddi and a gym will be built at an outlay of Rs.10 crore;

– A stadium for Jallikattu – bull taming sport- will be built in Alanganallur

– Revive Chennai Open ATP Tennis Championship

– Conducting Beach Olympics

Referring to the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in Mahabalipuram in July-August this year, Stalin said teams from about 180 countries are expected to participate in the event and a committee has been formed for holding that event successfully.

20220421-150205

