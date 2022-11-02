INDIA

TN to celebrate Raja Raja Cholan’s birth anniv as govt function

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said that the state Government would celebrate the birth anniversary of the legendary King Raja Raja Cholan as an official function from 2022 onwards.

The birth anniversary of the King falls on November 3.

In an official statement, the Chief Minister said that the government is announcing the celebration as a government function following several requests he has been receiving from across the state and from diaspora.

He also said that the mausoleum of Raja Raja Chola at Thanjavur would be renovated soon. The Chief Minister noted that many people celebrate the birth anniversary of Raja Raja Cholan in Thanjavur during Aippasi Sathayam.

Raja Raja Cholan born as Arumozhi Varman or Arulmozhi Varman was the most powerful Tamil King in South India and is remembered for reinstating the Chola influence.

He is credited to have constructed the foremost temple of South India, Rajarajeswaram temple at the Chola capital of Thanjavur.

20221102-165808

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi-NCR in the grip of heat wave, no respite soon

    BSF, BGB exchange sweets and greetings at border

    MP Youth Cong to stage protest against BJP govt in Bhopal...

    Philips India launches new Sonicare electric toothbrushes