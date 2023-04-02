HEALTHINDIA

TN to conduct mock Covid drill in govt hospitals on April 10, 11

Tamil Nadu health department would be conducting a mock Covid drill at all the government hospitals in the state on April 10 and 11. A statement from the State health minister’s office said that the mock Covid drill is planned as the number of Covid cases has increased in the state.

While speaking to IANS, Tamil Nadu health minister, Ma Subramanian said, “The Omicron variant is spreading in the country and we are making the health workers prepared for handling it if a sudden spike happens. The mock drill on Covid is intended to ensure that the healthcare workers are prepared well to tackle any situation of Covid spike.”

He also said that the state is equipped with the necessary Oxygen facilities to handle any situation due to a spike in cases.

The Tamil Nadu health department has also directed all health workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and students of medicine, nursing, and paramedical courses to wear masks regularly as the Covid cases are increasing in the state.

