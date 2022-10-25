INDIA

TN to conduct special employment recruitment camps for SL Tamil refugees

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu government will soon conduct recruitment camps for the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, who are living in the rehabilitation camps.

Most of the Lankan Tamils in the camps were accommodated here during the civil war in the island nation. A large number of them, who inhabit the camps, were born and brought up here and the civil war ended 13 years ago.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu government announced the sanctioning of Indian passports for 48 Tamils, who are in the rehabilitation camps.

A total of 440 houses were also constructed and allocated to the Lankan Tamils in the refugee camps. The state government is also in the process of providing monthly financial aid with the money being transferred to their bank accounts directly. The refugees will be able to collect the aid using bank ATM cards.

The Tamil Nadu Minister for Minority welfare K.S. Mastaan and MP from Villupuram, D. Ravikumar had recently visited the camp and announced a slew of measures for the refugees.

20221025-130602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will take revenge for attack on Rais Khan, former JD(U) MLA

    Karnataka to set up oxygen units in all taluks

    TN youth joins Ukrainian army, fights against Russian troops

    ‘Nachenge Saari Raat’ hitmaker Taz of Stereo Nation passes away at...