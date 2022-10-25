The Tamil Nadu government will soon conduct recruitment camps for the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, who are living in the rehabilitation camps.

Most of the Lankan Tamils in the camps were accommodated here during the civil war in the island nation. A large number of them, who inhabit the camps, were born and brought up here and the civil war ended 13 years ago.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu government announced the sanctioning of Indian passports for 48 Tamils, who are in the rehabilitation camps.

A total of 440 houses were also constructed and allocated to the Lankan Tamils in the refugee camps. The state government is also in the process of providing monthly financial aid with the money being transferred to their bank accounts directly. The refugees will be able to collect the aid using bank ATM cards.

The Tamil Nadu Minister for Minority welfare K.S. Mastaan and MP from Villupuram, D. Ravikumar had recently visited the camp and announced a slew of measures for the refugees.

