Tamil Nadu will soon constitute an elite Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to effectively counter terror-related activities in the state.

It may be recalled that soon after the Coimbatore car blast in which a youth named Jameesha Mubin (29) was charred to death outside a temple on October 23, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that the state would constitute an elite ATS.

An engineering graduate, Mubin had driven the explosives-laden car loaded with two gas cylinders, explosives etc., which blasted.

A delegation of police officers from Tamil Nadu led by DGP C. Sylendra Babu visited the offices of Maharashtra ATS and Andhra Pradesh police’s OCTOPUS (Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations) over the past few days to take inputs from them to constitute a similar force in Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the state police headquarters told IANS that the officers have received inputs from the forces in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh which would be incorporated while constituting a similar elite force in Tamil Nadu.

Fresh talent would be recruited for the elite force instead of appointing officers on deputation to it.

Officers told IANS that a detailed report would be provided to the state government and once clearance is received, steps would be taken to constitute the force.

The state government is also planning to create a separate training centre for the elite force where officers would be trained by the Indian Army as well as other commando units of various states.

The police are planning to recruit youngsters in the age group of 18-21 for the force, units of which will be set up in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli. Sources told IANS that 40-50 personnel will be posted in each unit.

The special force would work closely with the Central agencies as well as intelligence agencies of other states. If required, they will also be flown to other states in case of any eventuality there.

