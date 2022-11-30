INDIA

TN to constitute elite ATS on lines of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu will soon constitute an elite Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to effectively counter terror-related activities in the state.

It may be recalled that soon after the Coimbatore car blast in which a youth named Jameesha Mubin (29) was charred to death outside a temple on October 23, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that the state would constitute an elite ATS.

An engineering graduate, Mubin had driven the explosives-laden car loaded with two gas cylinders, explosives etc., which blasted.

A delegation of police officers from Tamil Nadu led by DGP C. Sylendra Babu visited the offices of Maharashtra ATS and Andhra Pradesh police’s OCTOPUS (Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations) over the past few days to take inputs from them to constitute a similar force in Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the state police headquarters told IANS that the officers have received inputs from the forces in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh which would be incorporated while constituting a similar elite force in Tamil Nadu.

Fresh talent would be recruited for the elite force instead of appointing officers on deputation to it.

Officers told IANS that a detailed report would be provided to the state government and once clearance is received, steps would be taken to constitute the force.

The state government is also planning to create a separate training centre for the elite force where officers would be trained by the Indian Army as well as other commando units of various states.

The police are planning to recruit youngsters in the age group of 18-21 for the force, units of which will be set up in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli. Sources told IANS that 40-50 personnel will be posted in each unit.

The special force would work closely with the Central agencies as well as intelligence agencies of other states. If required, they will also be flown to other states in case of any eventuality there.

20221130-205202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MP govt issues hostel eviction notices to junior doctors

    TN Congress stages protest against ED summons to Rahul, Sonia

    Asian Youth & Junior Boxing: Vishwanath, Anand reach finals, add to...

    Jagan directs officials to provide desalinated water to industries