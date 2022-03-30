The Tamil Nadu government will demolish a total of 10,030 dilapidated government schools and replace them with new buildings, State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said here on Wednesday.

During this financial year, the state government has allotted an amount of Rs 1,300 crore for the same.

The minister, in a statement, said the government is poised for major development in the school education sector and smart classrooms will be built to make children familiar with all sectors of learning.

Construction of 18,000 new classrooms and other infrastructure for schools at a cost of Rs 7000 crore under the Perasariyar Anbhazagan School Development scheme in five years is also being planned.

Minister Poyyamozhi said that the district collectors and MLAs have been asked to identify the school buildings to be constructed on a priority basis.

There is a government order stating that two school teachers have to present while children alight from schoolbus and they must ensure children reach the classrooms and only then allow the school buses to move, the minister said.

He was referring to the death of a Class 2 student who was run over by a schoolbus that dropped him. He said that the government would take up the matter with the school authorities at a meeting of District Education officers scheduled on April 4.

Besides, the government is taking efforts to increase the academic output of students and regular monitoring of students and follow up will take place, he added.

